Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

What to Expect at New York Fashion Week Spring 2022

By Layla Ilchi
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noaRT_0bjOBFIx00

Click here to read the full article.

New York Fashion Week is making its return next month with a slew of fashion shows, presentations and events.

The upcoming spring 2022 season will be the first in-person fashion week since February 2020, as the pandemic has forced the biannual event to go digital with livestreams and look books taking the place of the traditional live fashion show.

More from WWD

This fashion week has a slate of 91 shows and presentations from designers, including Jeremy Scott for Moschino and Thom Browne, who are showing in New York instead of Europe to lend their support to American fashion.

New York Fashion Week will be followed by the 2021 Met Gala , which is taking place in a smaller format on Sept. 13, celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition about American fashion.

Here, WWD breaks down everything to expect at New York Fashion Week spring 2022. Read on for more.

When is New York Fashion Week spring 2022?

The official New York Fashion Week calendar runs from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12. The schedule will begin with Ulla Johnson and end with Tom Ford.

Where is New York Fashion Week taking place?

New York Fashion Week’s official home will again be Spring Studios. Some designers and brands, however, are showing at other locations throughout New York City.

Which designers are presenting during New York Fashion Week spring 2022?

The New York Fashion Week spring 2022 season will feature 91 shows and presentations from designers and brands including Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Tory Burch, Carolina Herrera, Altuzarra, Phillip Lim, Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Rodarte, Brandon Maxwell, Markarian, Christian Siriano, Adam Lippes, Kevan Hall, Peter Do, Victor Glemaud, Khaite and Staud, among others.

The calendar also sees the return of several designers who usually show in Europe, including Jeremy Scott for Moschino — who will present a collection on Sept. 9 at a still-undisclosed location — and Thom Browne.

Which designers aren’t participating?

Marc Jacobs, Ralph Lauren, Pyer Moss and Tommy Hilfiger will not be presenting new collections during New York Fashion Week.

Is New York Fashion Week spring 2022 taking place in person?

New York Fashion Week spring 2022 will be a mostly in-person event. Some shows will be digital-only, and most will be livestreamed on NYFW .com or through the brand’s social media platforms.

The brands and designers that will not host in-person fashion shows include Oscar de la Renta, Pamella Roland, Loring New York, Claudia Li and Concept Korea.

What health and safety measures will be taken at New York Fashion Week?

IMG is requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone attending New York Fashion Week . All models, hair stylists, makeup artists, photographers and others working backstage at shows are also required to be vaccinated. IMG is also recommending showgoers wear masks while indoors. The number of invited guests to most shows has also been significantly reduced.

What is IMG’s Fashion Alliance?

In May, IMG revealed its Fashion Alliance initiative, which is a partnership between IMG and 11 fashion designers and a long-term commitment to New York Fashion Week. The initiative boils down to  the fact that 11 designers and brands have agreed to show at IMG’s NYFW : The Shows for the next three seasons.

The designers and brands taking part in the Fashion Alliance are Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian.

When is New York Men’s Day?

New York Men’s Day, the emerging men’s wear showcase created by Agentry PR, is returning with in-person shows on Sept. 8 at Canoe Studios. The showcase will feature 10 men’s wear or genderless designers including A.Potts, Carter Young, Chelsea Grays, Fried Rice, KoH T, Onyrmrk, Stan, Teddy Vonranson, The Stolen Garment and William Frederick.

What other events are taking place during fashion week?

IMG’s partnership with the Black in Fashion Council is continuing this fashion week , with 14 Black designers being showcased in the Black in Fashion Council Showrooms. The designers featured include Theophilio, Kenneth Nicholson, Undra Celeste New York, House of Aama, Marrisa Wilson, Chuks Collins and Whensmokeclears, among others.

NYFW: The Talks is also returning this season, with various panels focusing on fashion, culture and social issues slated throughout fashion week. As part of the initiative, IMG is partnering with Harper’s Bazaar and its editor in chief, Samira Nasr, on Sept. 11 to host a remembrance event for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

After last year’s hiatus caused by the pandemic, Harlem Fashion Week is returning with its ninth season . The event includes a Black Lives Matter fashion exhibition, a femme-forward awards ceremony and a fashion show.

Revolve Group, the popular Los Angeles-based online retailer, is making its New York Fashion Week debut with its Revolve Gallery. The initiative is an innovative, multiroom fashion experience held at 20 Hudson Yards that features real-time shopping from brands carried on Revolve, which each have their own designated room. The brands participating include Bronx and Banco, Cotton, Charlotte Tilbury, Chillhouse, Eaves, Farai London, For Love & Lemons, GHD, Hims & Hers, House of Harlow, Lovers + Friends, LoveShackFancy, LPA and Ronny Kobo.

Other events and parties are being hosted by Gabriela Hearst, Gucci, Dior, Neiman Marcus, Saks and Ugg.

How can I watch the New York Fashion Week spring 2022 shows?

Many fashion shows and look books will be livestreamed and released on NYFW.com. Some designers will also livestream their shows on their own social media accounts.

Click here for a full guide on how to watch New York Fashion Week.

READ MORE HERE:

CFDA, IMG Team Up to Present New York Fashion Week Schedule

Fifth Avenue Association Seeks to Host NYFW Shows at 608 Fifth Avenue

How Pantone’s Fall 2021 Colors Popped Up at New York Fashion Week

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
375K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Kors
Person
Jason Wu
Person
Zendaya
Person
Marc Jacobs
Person
Brandon Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Fashion Week#Fashion Designers#Fashion Brands#American#The Costume Institute#Spring Studios#The New York Fashion#Altuzarra#Oscar De La Renta#Img#Showgoers#Fashion Alliance#New York Men S Day#Agentry Pr#Canoe Studios#The Stolen Garment#House Of Aama#Harper S Bazaar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Bella Hadid & Dua Lipa Are Fully On Board With The Swiss Cheese-Inspired Look

No trend has had a stronger grip on fashion as of late than cutouts. Many fashion lovers will point to the midriff-flossing designs from 2020 for kickstarting this playful, revealing detail. From there, you may recall the succeeding adaptation of the style, string cutouts, which ushered in a new phase of the trend that transcended beyond flossy strands encasing your torso. Now, you’ll find the look via hip slits (Megan Fox’s Jacqemus skirt is an excellent representation of the design), and, as Bella Hadid’s blue cutout bodysuit demonstrates, graphic lines of teardrop-shaped keyholes. Or, if you’re a charcuterie board connoisseur, the look might conjure up images of Swiss cheese.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Rihanna Is So Y2K in a Scarf Top, Shredded Jeans & Snakeskin Sandals With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is making a case for retro fashion, even on the late-night shift. The “What’s My Name” musician joined her beau A$AP Rocky for a celebratory night on the town on Thursday, hitting up a party in New York until late hours. For the event, Rihanna herself channeled Y2K trends in a halter scarf top with shredded $2,100 Balenciaga jeans and exposed boxer shorts. Headscarves, too, are about to be everywhere this season amidst a revitalization of early 2000s trends. Spotted decades ago on the likes of Hilary Duff, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and even Christina Aguilera herself, bandanas and tied-up hair...
Designers & Collectionsglamourmagazine.co.uk

I was a luxury fashion editor, now I run a sustainability boutique – here's why I turned my back on fast fashion for good

It all started one miserable grey day last October. London was in lockdown again, fashion had ground to a halt, the world was struggling with the shock of Covid. I met my friend, the Vogue fashion director Daniela Agnelli, for a drizzly walk in the park and we discussed where we were at. Fashion, at least fashion at the maddeningly consumptive pace it had become, made no sense anymore. The shows, the travel, the seemingly endless collections of ready to wear, couture, cruise - what were they all for now?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Milan Fashion Week Returns in Full Swing With IRL Events

MILAN — “Energy” was a recurrent word during the press conference Italy’s Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa hosted on Tuesday to officially present the Milan Fashion Week schedule. Capasa particularly expressed his satisfaction over the return of physical events, which will account for 125 of the 173 appointments scheduled...
Designers & Collectionsbeincrypto.com

Fashion Brand DKNY Reinvents Logo as an NFT

The world of fashion and NFTs continues to expand as DKNY reinvents its logo as an NFT. In the heat of the NFT craze, yet another major fashion brand jumps into the game. DKNY announced the release of its logo, but this time as a non-fungible token up for auction.
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Engineered Garments Spring/Summer 2022 Collection

Key Pieces: Amidst the classic EG jackets, jeans, and layering pieces, the patterned chore coats, shirts, shorts, trousers, and jumpsuits stand out that much more. The best of the bunch, however, may be the Kumanokoido plush animals created specifically for this collection, for which all profits will be donated to building Mali water wells.
Designers & CollectionsElite Daily

Ooooh, Target's Designer Collection For Fall Is Freaking GOOD

Target just announced its lineup for its most recent, limited-edition line. The brand’s Fall 2021 Designer Collection is set to drop early September 2021, and you’ll be able to shop a ton of styles from trailblazing luxury designers. If you already know and love Target’s usual designer dress collections, you won’t want to miss your chance to get your hands on this new line — that goes beyond just dresses.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Teen Vogue

Target Unveils Fall Designer Collection With Rachel Comey, Victor Glemaud, Sandy Liang, and Nili Lotan

Target's Designer Collections never miss and the upcoming fall line-up is no exception. The Fall Designer Collection will feature garments designed by some of fashion’s contemporary sweethearts: Victor Glemaud, Nili Lotan, Rachel Comey, and Sandy Liang. Target announced The Fall Designer Collection today (August 9) so we don’t know exactly...
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

The Copenhagen Street Style That’s Already Defining Fall’s Coolest Trends

For a fashion enthusiast, there are two important events that occur in September: the first day of fall (Wednesday the 22, to be exact) and the Spring/Summer runways. But, what many might not know is that the festivities kick off even before then — typically around the second week of August. Yes, Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2022 season is here, and the street style is exactly what you’d expect to see in the vibrant city — colorful attire, spot-on tailoring, and genius styling ideas.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Butterfly Prints Are the Latest Evolution of the Y2K Fashion Revival

You'd be hard pressed to name a fashion trend of the beloved early aughts era that hasn't yet bounced back in 2021. Colorful Y2K-inspired rings are the accessory of the summer, halters and tube tops are again the key to a proper going-out ensemble, and celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski just may be able to make low-rise jeans stick. Now, the return of the butterfly print is the latest trend to hit the roster, and let's just say, Mariah Carey would be proud.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Glam.com

10 Fall Fashion Trends To Get Excited For This Season

The time has come to once again tuck away all your sundresses, jean shorts, and sandals and replace them with chunky sweaters, boots, and chic button-downs. And while most of us are sad to see summer start to fade into the rear-view mirror, we’re equally excited to shop the latest fall fashion trends. As we usher in the new season, shopping for wardrobe essentials that will help us transition to cooler temperatures and cozier activities offers a fresh start.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The New Fashion Arrivals We’re Excited to Shop This Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Vogue.com’s Executive Fashion Director Shares Her Fall Shopping List

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As much as I love summer, I can’t help but get excited about fall—otherwise known to me as layering season. Some of my best fall outfits are comprised of classic pieces like jeans, sweaters, and great boots, worn in artful ways. After a season of breezy cotton fabrics and gossamer white dresses, I gravitate toward richer, warmer hues that are universally flattering—think forest green and deep burgundy. And stripe knits and sturdy boots quickly replace summer’s patterned sarongs and flip-flops.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Aerie Real Taps a New Kind of Brand Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is keeping it real.  The innerwear brand, part of American Eagle Outfitters, is back with its annual Aerie Real campaign. Except this time, the Aerie Real role models have been replaced by Aerie Real voices. More from WWDHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About DiversityRihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show: Red Carpet PhotosSalon International de la Lingerie Paris “In the past we’ve had role models and they’ve been fantastic. But now it’s more than just role models,” Stacey McCormick, senior vice president of Aerie brand marketing, told WWD. “It’s the...
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Get Ready for the Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show

Clear your schedule and your dresser, too. Rihanna has announced the date for her third Savage X Fenty fashion show, so not only will fans of RiRi's daring designs have a brand-new spectacular to ooh and aah over, they'll get the chance to stock up on the goods shown on the runway. E! News reports that the show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Sept. 24, and if it's anything like Rihanna's past shows, viewers can expect plenty of celebrity cameos, jaw-dropping choreography, and lots and lots of sex appeal.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Fashion Brands Selling On Depop, From Designer Labels To Indie Designers

Gen Z has been dominating the thrifting game lately, accounting for more than 40% of secondhand shoppers worldwide. The craze has spawned a rise in (and necessity for) fashion brands and designers on Depop, joining the online resale marketplace to better attract this target demographic. Celebrities are getting in on the action, too, selling pieces from their own closets on the platform, from pre-loved clothing to on-stage or music video looks.
Theater & DanceHarper's Bazaar

Lionne Designs Dance All Night Long Looks for the Fashion Set

“I love everything that the female lion represents,” designer Latoia Fitzgerald tells BAZAAR about the origin of the name Lionne (the French translation for lioness) over the phone—still riding the high of her first “see now, buy now” runway show. “She’s feisty but has this mystery about her that’s intriguing and walks around with her head high. But they also take care of each other’s cubs and hunt for food. So for me, I felt like it was a strong name.” As the moniker suggests, the L.A.-based brand, at its core is confident and bold while being able to hold space for a sultry side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy