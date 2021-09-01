Technology and Telehealth: Tools for the Traveling Nurse

Last month my family embarked on some nice revenge travel – the first time we have flown anywhere since 2019. Like others venturing out this summer, we packed the standard beach vacation supplies, sunscreen and new sandals, but before we hit the road, we realized our outdoor tech was lacking. We were going to see family, lie on the beach, and kayak for the first time in over a year and we needed some new technology – cameras, speakers, and headphones – to prepare us for the ultimate vacation.