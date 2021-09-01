Cancel
If Nurse of the Week Duane Kelloway is Crying, Rest Assured: They're Happy Tears

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida nurse Duane Kelloway is the Man Who Broke the Bank at… Seminole Hard Rock!. We need lucky nurses more than ever, so maybe our Nurse of the Week‘s jackpot last Saturday will rub off on our readers. OR nurse Duane Kelloway works at St Joseph’s Hospital in Lutz, Florida. With the state struggling under the Delta variant surge as well as the—let’s call it Florida-ness—that can astound even hardened natives, the 50-year-old nurse was very much in need of an R&R break.

