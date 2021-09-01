In Case You Forgot, Triathlon Changes Lives

Last week, I checked in with Jackie Faye, founder of She Can Tri. Earlier this year, I wrote a profile on the organization, which trained women in Afghanistan for their first triathlon—a mighty feat, given that many women in Afghanistan couldn’t simply head out for a run or a bike ride without enduring some form of verbal harassment or physical violence. With the current unrest in the country now, as the Taliban seized control of the capital, I wanted to see how she, and the four Afghan women she mentored through She Can Tri, were holding up. It turned out that Faye, an American, had helped Zeinab, the first Afghan woman to finish an Ironman-branded event, escape the country as the Taliban took power. It’s a harrowing tale, one that I never imagined I’d report on as someone who writes mostly about this hobby of ours: triathlon.