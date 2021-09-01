Dorotha Lawlor, 87 and a longtime resident of Kosciusko County, passed away quietly at Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Born Dorotha Jean Siverd on April 5, 1934, in Green Township, Penn. Dolly, as most knew her, spent her formative years in eastern Pennsylvania. She was a 1952 graduate of Green Township High School and was married to the love of her life, Lawrence “Larry” Lawlor, on Aug. 15, 1953, in Commodore, Penn.; shortly after, the pair moved to Winona Lake. It was in Warsaw they lived and raised their children.