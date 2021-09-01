Cancel
Agriculture

Carbon reduction has benefits for crops, producers, planet

By Erik Kaufman
Mitchellrepublic.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarbon capture and cover crops were among the topics discussed by panelists at the climate smart agriculture panel at Dakotafest on Wednesday morning. And they said that reducing carbon in the atmosphere is something that is slowly beginning to catch on amongst producers. In addition to the perceived environmental benefits...

#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Ethanol#Drought#Biodiesel#Regenerative Agriculture#Dakotafest#Congressional Relations
