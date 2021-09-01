How One Bourbon Ingredient Will Change How You Think About Sustainability

Deforestation has become an increasingly pressing issue over the last decade in the United States, with news of wildfires on the West Coast – in states like California and Oregon – becoming an almost daily occurrence. These fires have resulted in 1.59 million hectares of trees being lost in the U.S. alone. This is in addition to developers clearing forests out in states such as Georgia and South Carolina, areas which have seen a significant increase in deforestation over the last 12 years according to the climate advocacy group Global Forest Watch. While this will have a continuing impact on various industries and supply chains for years to come, there’s one affected industry in particular that may surprise many given its recent boom: the bourbon industry.