Pennsylvania’s carbon-pricing plan at last regulatory hurdle. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The centerpiece of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to fight climate change will confront its last regulatory hurdle in a fight pitting Democrats, nuclear power plant owners and the renewable energy sector against Republicans, fossil fuel-plant owners, blue-collar labor unions and heavy industry. The plan to impose a price on carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants in Pennsylvania is going before the Independent Regulatory Review Commission on Wednesday. The jury is out on whether it would significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. A key feature is that it would generate hundreds of millions of dollars for the state, possibly to flush into clean-energy subsidies and energy efficiency programs.