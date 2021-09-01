Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Storm-hit U.S. oil refineries must wait weeks for power, water

By Erwin Seba
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4gUJ_0bjO8phv00
An aerial view shows a flooded facility after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, in Paradis, Louisiana, U.S. August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Louisiana oil refineries shut by Hurricane Ida could take weeks to restart, costing operators tens of millions of dollars in lost revenues as they wait for water and electrical power to be restored, analysts said this week.

Idaslammed into Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Sunday packing 150-mile-per-hour (240 km-per hour) winds that knocked out power to much of the state. Utility outages are hampering refinery, shipping and pipeline operators' ability to resume operations.

Louisiana Governor Jon Bel Edwards on Tuesday advised residents of areas hit by the storm not to return until utilities can be restored.These areas include the homes of refineries operated by PBF Energy Inc (PBF.N), Phillips 66 (PSX.N) and Valero Energy Corp

.

"Like everyone else, we are waiting on the results of the utility’s damage assessment and their plans for re-energizing the grid," said Michael Karlovich, spokesman for PBF Energy, which shut its 190,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery on Sunday.

Spending on repairs and lost revenue could cost each company could tens of millions of dollars. Last year, after Hurricane Laura struck the Lake Charles area in western Louisiana, Citgo Petroleum Corp (PDVSAC.UL) reported repair expenses were $29 million net of insurance recoveries. A nearby Phillips 66 plant was out of commission for up to seven weeks due to lack of power and wind damage.

In Plaquemines Parish, home to Phillips 66's storm-idled Alliance refinery, officials have been told to expect power will be out three weeks, said parish spokeswoman Jade Duplessis.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) said it began restart procedures at its 520,000-bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery after external power supply was returned. The plant was running at half-capacity into the storm and halted operations only when power was jeopardized.

Most refineries generate internal electrical power using gases produced in the refining process. But electricity supplied by utilities such as Entergy Corp (ETR.N) is required for the needed balanced power supply.

Utilities also supply electricity to pipelines that supply crude oil to refineries, said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

“In essence, electrical power from utilities is required in every step in this process,” Lipow said.

Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities USA, said restarts are neither safe or easy. "You can’t simply flip the switch and bring neither production nor the refinery back online,” he said.

The time to restart the refinery units or entire refineries would begin after power was restored.

Some refiners, like Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) at its 578,000-bpd Garyville, Louisiana plant, are using diesel generators to make repairs so it begin restarting once a stable power supply is restored.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refineries#Oil Company#Oil Refining#Hurricane Ida#Idaslammed#Pbf Energy Inc#Valero Energy Corp#Citgo Petroleum Corp#Plaquemines Parish#Alliance#Exxon Mobil Corp#Entergy Corp#Utilities#Lipow Oil Associates#Mizuho Securities Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Traffickfgo.com

Oil extends losses after deep cuts to Saudi crude prices for Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices extended losses on Monday after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude prices for Asia over the weekend, signalling that global markets are well supplied. Brent crude futures for November fell 57 cents, or 0.8%, to $72.04 a barrel by 0101 GMT while U.S....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. oil output creeps back after Hurricane Ida - regulator

HOUSTON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - About 88%, or 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production and 83%, or 1.8 billion cubic feet per day, of natural gas output remains shut in the U.S.-regulated northern Gulf of Mexico following shutdowns more than a week ago due to Hurricane Ida, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.
Energy Industrynwaonline.com

Exxon taps oil reserves after Ida stops Gulf output

Exxon Mobil Corp. is tapping the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help revive gasoline production in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida left much of the devastated state's refining and oil production offline. Authorization to take 1.5 million barrels of crude from the government's emergency stockpiles came after President Joe Biden said...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Iraq, TotalEnergies Close to Signing Oil, Solar Deal

(Bloomberg) -- The government of Iraqi and TotalEnergies SE are close to finalizing an accord that will trigger billions of dollars of investments aimed at boosting oil and gas production and reducing electricity outages in the Middle-Eastern nation, people familiar with the matter said. Under the agreement, which may be...
Environmentgcaptain.com

Days After Ida, Storm’s True Impact on Energy Sector Emerges

By David Wethe and Sheela Tobben (Bloomberg) — Five days after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana, the true damage to the region’s energy infrastructure is only now starting to come to light. The challenges for companies to get out and inspect has been as much on land as at sea....
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. loans 300,000 bbls of SPR oil to Placid Refining

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it authorized an exchange of 300,000 barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help Louisiana, still suffering in the wake of Hurricane Ida, cope with fuel supplies. The Department authorized the SPR to conduct an...
Energy Industrygcaptain.com

Legislation Moves Forward To Block Oil Drilling In Most U.S. Waters

By Jennifer A. Dlouhy (Bloomberg) — Legislation to block oil drilling in most U.S. waters and Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge edged closer to passage Thursday, as the House Natural Resources Committee rejected more than a dozen changes sought by Republicans. The bill would slap new fees on oil and...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Miles-long Gulf oil spill after Ida investigated by Coast Guard

Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile-long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator's Office. The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port...
Energy IndustryFOXBusiness

Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have identified the source as a one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and sheared in half by Hurricane Ida. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Intercept

Hurricane Ida Makes a Mockery of Big Oil’s Philanthropy

As Hurricane Ida wrought destruction throughout Louisiana and Mississippi this week, the companies that own the oil rigs and refineries in the storm’s path — and helped fuel this and the other natural disasters now upending life in every region of the world — said very little. While a highway collapsed, people died, homes flooded, power grids shattered, and more than 1 million homes and businesses lost power, the Twitter feeds of Exxon Mobil, Marathon Oil, Valero, Phillips 66, Chevron, and Shell remained notably inactive.
Environmentenergynews.us

Aerial images show post-Ida oil and fuel spills throughout Gulf

HURRICANE IDA: Aerial survey imagery shows what appears to be a miles-long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida, while a telltale rainbow sheen is visible near Louisiana port facilities, oil refineries and shipyards. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • Roughly a million homes and...
Energy Industryinformnny.com

Ida-hit oil industry port sustains less damage than feared

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A critical port that serves as the primary support hub for the Gulf of Mexico’s deepwater offshore oil and gas industry sustained less damage from Hurricane Ida’s direct hit than initially feared and should be back to working operations “in the near future,” a port leader said Thursday.
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

U.S. Loans Exxon Refinery Oil From Emergency Reserve in Ida's Wake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on Thursday authorized the country's emergency oil reserve to loan 1.5 million barrels of crude to an Exxon Mobil refinery in Louisiana to relieve fuel disruptions in Hurricane Ida's wake. Earlier, President Joe Biden directed Granholm to use all tools, including the Strategic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy