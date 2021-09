The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension Monday with tight end Mark Andrews. The move keeps Andrews under contract through the 2025 season. “Mark is exactly the type of player we wish to keep as a Raven long term,” general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He’s competitive, passionate, talented and a leader. We are so excited to have him in Baltimore for the next five years. Congratulations to Mark and his family — and happy birthday.”