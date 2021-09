TYLER — The City of Tyler has proposed the addition of two new firefighters, along with the purchase of improved personal protective equipment and a new tower truck for the fire department. To prepare for anticipated community growth, officials say the fire department offered and ran its first Fire Academy in 33 years. Recruits are expected to graduate and become firefighters in fiscal year 2022. Adding two new firefighters would bring the city’s total of Fire sworn positions to 160, according to a news release. The stated goal is to periodically add firefighters until the department has enough personnel to staff a new fire station when such is needed. Visit this link for more information.