Georgia Tech Football: Likely Case Season Scenarios

So we had fun earlier this week with our best and worst-case scenarios, but now, let’s take a look at what we really think will happen this season. Ben: Realistically, I see Tech winning five or six games. They should start 2-0. From there, I think they can realistically win three or four conference games. Specifically, I think Tech can beat Duke, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and/or Boston College. As far as recruiting goes, I think a Top 35 class is conceivable, with the potential to be a bit higher if Tech has a good season.