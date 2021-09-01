Cancel
Rock Music

Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp prep new LP (watch the “Nowhere 2 B Found” video)

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs mentioned, Cleveland hardcore band Last Gasp are releasing a new album, The Storied Weight of it All, on September 29 via Dropping Bombs (US vinyl pre-order), Crew Cuts Records (Euro vinyl), and Version City Blues (cassette). They recently released the short, fast, and loud lead single "Only Jokes," and we're now premiering second single "Nowhere 2 B Found," which infuses the band's tough-as-nails hardcore with a hint of melodic, '90s-style skate punk. It's a snotty ripper that sounds like it could've come out on Epitaph or Fat or Nitro in the '90s, and it sounds fresh today too.

www.brooklynvegan.com

