By retiring, Malcom Butler gives up $3.25 million

By Mike Florio
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unofficial MVP of Super Bowl XLIX surprisingly has retired from the NFL. In so doing, he’ll give up a fairly significant chunk of change. Cornerback Malcolm Butler‘s one-year deal with the Cardinals included a $2.175 million signing bonus. He’ll owe that money to the team. He also will lose a guaranteed salary of $1.075 million, along with up to $2.75 million in incentives tied to playing time and whether the Cardinals make the playoffs.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

