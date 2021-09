HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 Superintendent Cindy Couchman says that so far COVID-19 has been relatively mild in her district since school has started. "We had 15 positive cases in our district as of Friday," Couchman said. "Some have maybe moved off this weekend and we've added some more, but as of Friday it was 15, with about 90 to 95 being quarantined."