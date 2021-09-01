Rams want to show they’ve improved, open season against DeQuincy

The Westlake Rams took a big step last week to right the ship after a winless season. They will get to take the first official step Thursday when they open the 2021 season at home against DeQuincy. Westlake tied Sam Houston 21-21 in its jamboree game last week. “We have really got a lot better,” second-year Westlake head coach John Richardson said. “We played really well in the scrimmage against Kinder, and we played well against Sam Houston. We are headed in the right direction.