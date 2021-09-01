Season of Change

Despite years of obstacles, including an earthquake, fate and determination bring two brothers together. Among the many things they now share is a love of polocrosse. Two days after arriving from Haiti, adopted 12-year-old Joe Guzman sat on a horse for the first time in his life at Summerfield-based Charlie Horse Ranch. The latter, owned by Jamie and Deb Zito, is the home base for the Charlie Horse Polocrosse Club. Alex Guzman, also 12 at that time, but who grew up in Winter Garden, was now Joe’s younger brother by six weeks. He was already an experienced rider. The brothers may have had very different early childhoods, but they were immediately bonded by polocrosse—a combination of polo and lacrosse played on horseback.