Manchester elementary school teacher resigns, citing ‘harmful’ curriculum centered on race

Saying young students are being “brainwashed” under a curriculum focused on race, a Manchester elementary school teacher has resigned.

School district officials countered that they have a responsibility to address issues around race, equity and discrimination in “culturally responsive and relevant teaching.”

Former second-grade teacher Jennifer Tafuto’s comments about her resignation ( bit.ly/3ByBdsT ) were posted on Twitter Monday by 1776 Action, a group with the stated mission “to correct egregious instances of anti-American indoctrination.”

“During innocent read-alouds,” Tafuto said in the Twitter video, “students are being asked to identify characters based on their skin color, to talk about injustices they may face because of their skin color, and teachers are being given scripted questions like, ‘I wonder why many white people didn’t want Black people to have an education?’

“These conversations wouldn’t happen naturally among 7- and 8-year-olds,” Tafuto said, “and they’re harmful. Why are we teaching our children that the color of their skin matters more than who they are as a person?”

“Manchester Public Schools ,” district spokesman Jim Farrell said, “ recognizes its responsibility to address in grade- and age-appropriate ways issues that include racism, inequities, discrimination and systemic bias. We proudly do so while also practicing culturally responsive and relevant teaching, affirming students’ ethnic and racial backgrounds and including appropriately varied cultural references in all aspects of learning.”

Tafuto, 27, said Wednesday that she had reached out to 1776 Action, which grew out of a now defunct commission formed by former President Donald Trump, because the board president is a family friend.

In the tweeted video, the married mother of one child said she had taught in Bridgeport and Manchester for six years and loved connecting with families in the diverse communities. But Tafuto said she decided to resign from what she thought would be her lifelong career “because I felt like more of an activist than a teacher in my own classroom.”

She said “cloaked terms like ‘equity’ are being used to push Critical Race Theory beliefs on students and teachers.”

“What’s going on is pitting children against each other based on the color of their skin,” Tafuto said.

“Defenders of critical race theory will say we’re teaching our nation’s true history,” she said, “but we don’t have history at the elementary school level and these conversations have been so highly politicized, racialized and very controversial.”

“We are committed,” board of education Chairman Darryl Thames said, “to ensuring that every one of our students feels included, affirmed, and has what they need to grow and thrive.

“We know that the historic and current realities of racism make it more difficult for Black, Latinx, Indigenous and other students of color to be successful.,” Thames said. “The work we are doing in Manchester is necessary, relevant and overdue.”

As conflict over the teaching of systematic racism in schools erupts nationwide, Connecticut’s state education department and top public education associations have pledged to continue diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — pushing back against conservative groups who claim such efforts serve to indoctrinate students using critical race theory.

“Education must continue evolving to remain relevant to, and reflective of, students’ social, cultural, and linguistic backgrounds to assist in the development of their lifelong respect and compassion for themselves, their classmates, their communities, and the world around them,” said the state education department, the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents, the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education, the Connecticut Association of Schools, the American Federation of Teachers Connecticut and Connecticut Education Association in a joint statement.

Critical race theory, a framework developed by legal scholars in the 1970s, hinges on the notion that racism is systemic — not simply perpetuated by individuals — and is intertwined in institutions of law and governance. Courses in critical race theory tend only to appear at the undergraduate or law school level.

But some groups, like national organization No Left Turn in Education, argue that diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives — as well as anti-racist and culturally responsive education practices — are proof of critical race theory being taught to schoolchildren.

Experts cited in many published reports say talking about race to kids should begin at a young age. In a 2020 article on the Yale University website - https://news.yale.edu/2020/06/15/its-never-too-early-talk-children-about-race .

“Infants as young as six months old can recognize differences in skin color,” Brita Belli wrote in the YaleNews article. “By age two and a half, research has shown, children prefer playmates who are similar in race and gender. And as early as age three, they are forming judgments about people based on racial differences.

“What children learn, hear, and witness from family members, friends, and others in their communities about race plays a major role in how they view people who are different from them, according to Yale experts.”

“As a teacher,” Tafuto said Wednesday, “I know I am most comfortable and qualified to teach academic subjects (i.e. reading, writing, math) as I am sure most elementary educators would agree with.

“In my classroom,” she said, “I have always prioritized my students’ safety and the kindness/acceptance of their peers. In terms of teaching how children should get along with each other, it is important to emphasize that we are created equal and that we should never judge each other by the color of our skin.”

Tafuto said she would like to pursue other opportunities in education. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and a master’s degree in elementary education and teaching from Johns Hopkins University.

