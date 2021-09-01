Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

BTI's Rants and Ramblings: KSR Staff Picks, Part 2

Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32p3ou_0bjO3ROi00
2021 KSR Staff Picks sans BTI

I’ve been writing on this website as an intern for almost 14 years now. It’s truly the longest internship in history. And if there is one consistent, dependable, always certain fact I have learned it is that I will not be included in the KSR Staff UK Football Picks post. Not once in 14 years. Since Tyler became Editor-in-Chief this website has become a truly amazing place to write, but I have to wonder if I was included in those picks could we take that next step? Could we compete with ESPN and Barstool? Most years I just whine and complain privately to Tyler, she lets me cry a few tears and then sweeps back under the intern rug. But not this year! This year I’m doing my own picks and I’m taking down those who blindly make picks without clearly an ounce of research. My picks are at the bottom but first, a couple thoughts on the KSR Staff Picks.

NICK ROUSH NEEDS HELP

This is the guy that covers football for us, right? I don’t care what rationale Nick could possibly give, picking Tennessee to beat us AT KROGER FIELD is truly the worst pick in the history of KSR. My best guess is that Nick has attended a couple practices and maybe an errant Will Levis pass clocked him in the skull. Because that guy’s brain wasn’t working when making these picks. Tennessee has NEVER been lower. I don’t even care what you think about our team because I know UT sucks. And it doesn’t stop there for Nick. Somehow Nick thinks we beat BOTH Florida and LSU, which would mean UK is very good but then lose to Tennessee? Nick’s Desales education is coming through there.

ZACK GHEGORIAN WAS CONFUSED

I think Zack got confused in the middle of our schedule. He was the only KSR writer to pick us to lose to South Carolina, which in itself is a baffling decision. But maybe Zack just thinks UK isn’t very good, which is the only way we lose to South Carolina. But then he turns around and thinks we will beat Florida the very next week, so he thinks we are very good? I think my diagnosis for Zack would be an eye exam because I think he maybe just didn’t see those 2 games correctly and flipped them.

SPEAKING OF THAT FLORIDA GAME

I don’t understand how a fan of UK can experience the multiple heartbreaks of the Florida series under Mark Stoops and then still pick the Cats to win that game anymore. We already discussed Nick and Zack but my friend Tyler went with her heart over head clearly. How many times do they have to rip our hearts out to know thinking the Cats will win that game will just lead to tears. Can we win? Sure. Will I root my hardest for UK to win? Of course. Do I think they will win? Probably a fools errand to think so.

WHAT ABOUT EVERYBODY ELSE?

I would say that many people thinking UK will beat LSU (6 out of 11) is a bit much but only my man Nick thinks UK can beat both Florida and LSU (but lose to Tennessee). So that is fine with me. I’ll give Jack Pilgrim credit because he took a chance on losing the Missouri game, which I agree with. While those who landed on 9-3 overall I think are vastly underestimating our history with blowing games we shouldn’t, I don’t mind a little fandom when picking games.

KSR STAFF PICKS GOT ONE THING RIGHT

11 out of 11 pick a win over Louisville.

BTI 2021 PREDICTIONS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m511C_0bjO3ROi00

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
359K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bti#Rants#American Football#Bti#Espn#Barstool#The Ksr Staff Picks#Ksr#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Maryland State247Sports

What Neal Brown said about Jarret Doege's play vs Maryland

West Virginia suffered a season-opening loss to Maryland on Saturday afternoon, falling 30-24 after turning the ball over four times and managing just a field goal in the second half. While the offense struggled mightily, especially after the first couple of drives, Head Coach Neal Brown saw a handful of different issues for his team throughout the day.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum breaks down Ed Orgeron's job security

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had the Tiger fanbase on Cloud 9 after LSU rolled to the 2019 national championship. But coming off a tough 2020, ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked on the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show whether the bloom was coming off the rose a bit.
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Must Make a Change at Quarterback NOW

Morgantown, West Virginia – Playing a redshirt senior instead of a redshirt freshman is safe, and Neal Brown obviously likes safe and predictable, but Jarret Doege is clearly not the answer. He wasn’t the answer at the end of the season in 2019, he wasn’t the answer in 2020 and he’s certainly not the answer now.
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Clemson has a serious problem

Following their season opening loss, Paul Finebaum believes the Clemson Tigers have a serious problem. While Georgia’s impressive defense was on display, Finebaum was critical of Clemson and their offense this morning. “I think it said a lot about Clemson’s offense,” said Finebaum on Sportscenter. “They have serious offensive line...
Blacksburg, VAPosted by
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2 Schools In Mind For The Big Ten

With the SEC set to add Oklahoma and Texas in the coming years, the college sports world is debating what should happen to the other major conferences. The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 are reportedly set to announce an “alliance” on Tuesday, but more moves could be coming. It would not be surprising if a conference like the Big Ten attempts to add another major school or two.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy