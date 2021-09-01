BTI's Rants and Ramblings: KSR Staff Picks, Part 2

2021 KSR Staff Picks sans BTI

I’ve been writing on this website as an intern for almost 14 years now. It’s truly the longest internship in history. And if there is one consistent, dependable, always certain fact I have learned it is that I will not be included in the KSR Staff UK Football Picks post. Not once in 14 years. Since Tyler became Editor-in-Chief this website has become a truly amazing place to write, but I have to wonder if I was included in those picks could we take that next step? Could we compete with ESPN and Barstool? Most years I just whine and complain privately to Tyler, she lets me cry a few tears and then sweeps back under the intern rug. But not this year! This year I’m doing my own picks and I’m taking down those who blindly make picks without clearly an ounce of research. My picks are at the bottom but first, a couple thoughts on the KSR Staff Picks.

NICK ROUSH NEEDS HELP

This is the guy that covers football for us, right? I don’t care what rationale Nick could possibly give, picking Tennessee to beat us AT KROGER FIELD is truly the worst pick in the history of KSR. My best guess is that Nick has attended a couple practices and maybe an errant Will Levis pass clocked him in the skull. Because that guy’s brain wasn’t working when making these picks. Tennessee has NEVER been lower. I don’t even care what you think about our team because I know UT sucks. And it doesn’t stop there for Nick. Somehow Nick thinks we beat BOTH Florida and LSU, which would mean UK is very good but then lose to Tennessee? Nick’s Desales education is coming through there.

ZACK GHEGORIAN WAS CONFUSED

I think Zack got confused in the middle of our schedule. He was the only KSR writer to pick us to lose to South Carolina, which in itself is a baffling decision. But maybe Zack just thinks UK isn’t very good, which is the only way we lose to South Carolina. But then he turns around and thinks we will beat Florida the very next week, so he thinks we are very good? I think my diagnosis for Zack would be an eye exam because I think he maybe just didn’t see those 2 games correctly and flipped them.

SPEAKING OF THAT FLORIDA GAME

I don’t understand how a fan of UK can experience the multiple heartbreaks of the Florida series under Mark Stoops and then still pick the Cats to win that game anymore. We already discussed Nick and Zack but my friend Tyler went with her heart over head clearly. How many times do they have to rip our hearts out to know thinking the Cats will win that game will just lead to tears. Can we win? Sure. Will I root my hardest for UK to win? Of course. Do I think they will win? Probably a fools errand to think so.

WHAT ABOUT EVERYBODY ELSE?

I would say that many people thinking UK will beat LSU (6 out of 11) is a bit much but only my man Nick thinks UK can beat both Florida and LSU (but lose to Tennessee). So that is fine with me. I’ll give Jack Pilgrim credit because he took a chance on losing the Missouri game, which I agree with. While those who landed on 9-3 overall I think are vastly underestimating our history with blowing games we shouldn’t, I don’t mind a little fandom when picking games.

KSR STAFF PICKS GOT ONE THING RIGHT

11 out of 11 pick a win over Louisville.

BTI 2021 PREDICTIONS