Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Multi-Faceted Entertainer Vanessa Williams Spotlights New American Founding Figure Slave Heroine with Foreword in Creative Nonfiction Release, ‘Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution’

tippnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Multi-award-winning entertainer Vanessa Williams has penned a moving book foreword that shines the spotlight on an amazing tale of spying and slavery during the Revolutionary War while unveiling an unlikely heroine. “Espionage and Enslavement in the Revolution: The True Story of Robert Townsend and Elizabeth” by Claire Bellerjeau and Tiffany Yecke Brooks, published by Lyons Press, is a fascinating historical narrative that takes place in the North during the 18th century and details the intertwining of two lives, a Revolutionary War spy, Robert Townsend and an enslaved woman, known only as Elizabeth or Liss.

tippnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Oyster Bay, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Revere
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Tiffany Brooks
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#History Books#American War#Lyons Press#Revolutionary War#Culper Spy Ring#British#African American#The Sons Of Liberty#The Boston Massacre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts who have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Richmond, VAPosted by
The Hill

McAuliffe praises removal of Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) on Wednesday praised the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond. "I'm glad these statues are down. Elections do matter. We now have a Democratic legislature which allowed us to pass legislation so that we could actually begin to take these statues," the former governor and current Democratic gubernatorial nominee told MSNBC's Geoff Bennett.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Hill

Fraud trial begins against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes

The fraud trial for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes began in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, with the prosecution and defense delivering opening arguments in the highly anticipated case. Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president and chief operating officer of Theranos and at one point Holmes’s boyfriend, were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy