Real Madrid: Ranking Los Blancos’ top 5 performers from August

After three Matchdays in the league, Real Madrid is sitting on top of the table with seven points, thanks to the eight goals that they’ve scored. The teams from the first spot to the seventh have the same number of points. The only thing separating these teams is the goal difference, and that’s where Real Madrid shines. Carlo Ancelotti’s tactics have done the trick and it seems like Real Madrid can manufacture handy chances to score at any position of the match.