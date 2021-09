2026 will see a radical change to Audi's lineup of cars and SUVs, while 2033 will be the last year it produces combustion engines. Audi confirmed in March of this year that it was stopping all development of combustion engines to focus completely on electric vehicles. Then, a few months later, its board chairman Markus Duesmann told German news that all new Audis would be electric from 2026. And, today, it's confirmed that timeline for phasing out internal combustion engines, by saying that "new Audi models from 2026 will be all-electric, and combustion engine production to end in 2033."