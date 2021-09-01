Accidents reported in Waushara County

8/11/2021: A one-vehicle accident occurred at an unknown time on Private Property in the Town of Warren. Randall Wolfgram, 46, Omro, was located near motorcycle and unable to speak due to injuries. It appeared as though he was operating southbound on 29th Lane south of Chicago Ave. While approaching the curve, the motorcycle crossed the center lane and left the roadway into the southeastern ditch and struck an embankment of a field entrance. Approximately 73 feet of skid mark on the roadway. Headlamp was still on and engine still warm minutes after officer arrival. Marijuana and paraphernalia were located in a front vest pocket of the driver while attempting to locate identification. OWI investigation ensued. Wolfgram was not wearing a helmet or any other protective gear besides long pants and closed toed shoes.