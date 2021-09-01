Monahan: “Brooksy” Taunts Out, New Inclusionary Programs In at PGA Tour
Every year at the end of the regular season, the PGA Tour Commissioner, now Jay Monahan, gives an overview of the recent past. It’s where we get some insight as to what the focus is inside the offices of the people who run the PGA Tour. Recent accomplishments are often highlighted, and there’s always a forward-looking plan for the future. Monahan did not disappoint on either. Here are some hightlights:progolfnow.com
Comments / 0