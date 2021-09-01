Onekama seniors paint parking spots in school year kickoff
ONEKAMA — Onekama High School's senior class came up with a way to kick off the school year in a positive and memorable way. With the permission of the school’s administration, the students met over the weekend in the school’s parking lot to paint personalized parking spot designs. Students submitted their ideas to their class advisor for approval ahead of time, gathered donations of latex paint from community members and then got ready for a day of fun, class bonding and creativity.www.manisteenews.com
Comments / 0