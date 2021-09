You won't have to wait until Christmastime to see new, feel-good romance movies this year. Hallmark is premiering six brand new films as part of its Fall Harvest program. After a long, hot summer, there's nothing better than curling up with a steaming mug of apple cider and settling in for a fall Hallmark love story. Last year, Hallmark premiered five new fall-theme films, and I've been looking forward to the 2021 releases for several months. The channel just announced the details of this year's annual Fall Harvest program, and there are six movie premieres on the list.