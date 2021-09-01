The Jacquemus Logo Cardigan Is the Trendiest Item This Fall

Everyone has different items of clothes and accessories they consider a wardrobe staple. That’s what makes up your signature style. Hailey Bieber knows this well as the model has built up an impressive list of staples to help her channel an effortless off-duty-model look. Her key pieces include baggy jeans, crop tops, oversize blazers, gold minimalist necklaces (to be layered together), and Nike sneakers. When it comes to her other everyday accessories, Bieber’s sunglasses and handbags skew towards the classics with a touch of trend-driven elements. Her collection of sunnies is exceptionally on point — you’ll rarely see her out and about without a sleek pair from Saint Laurent or Linda Farrow.