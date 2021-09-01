Cancel
The Jacquemus Logo Cardigan Is the Trendiest Item This Fall

 6 days ago

If there's one thing we can say about Jacquemus, is that the designer has models and Instagram girls wrapped around his finger – and with good reason. Simon Porte Jacquemus has become synonymous with sexy, summer-friendly silhouettes inspired by the French Riviera, and has mastered the art of the luxury yet casual design approach. Another thing he's mastered is creating a trend. Remember the Le Chiquito bag? It was the catalyst of the tiny bag movement. The La Bomba hat? All of a sudden huge hats were everywhere! Now, we're looking at the Jacquemus logo cardigan.

