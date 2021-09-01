The Jacquemus Logo Cardigan Is the Trendiest Item This Fall
If there's one thing we can say about Jacquemus, is that the designer has models and Instagram girls wrapped around his finger – and with good reason. Simon Porte Jacquemus has become synonymous with sexy, summer-friendly silhouettes inspired by the French Riviera, and has mastered the art of the luxury yet casual design approach. Another thing he's mastered is creating a trend. Remember the Le Chiquito bag? It was the catalyst of the tiny bag movement. The La Bomba hat? All of a sudden huge hats were everywhere! Now, we're looking at the Jacquemus logo cardigan.www.highsnobiety.com
