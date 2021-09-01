Cancel
Indiana State

Verbatim: Indiana University Fort Wayne School Of Nursing Welcomes New Cohort Of Nursing Students

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea campus responds to national need for nursing staff. Fort Wayne, Ind. – IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing responded to the national need for nursing staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the demand for trained nurses has hit an all-time high. The school now offers multiple tracks for students to obtain their RN, including an RN-BSN online program, a traditional four-year program, and a new accelerated nursing program.

www.journalgazette.net

Comments / 1

Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana Education
Indiana State
