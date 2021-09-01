Chester County COVID-19 update

As of Monday evening, Aug. 30, a total of 2,800 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Chester County since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020. This is an increase of 118 cases in just the past week. Of that number, 255 cases are currently active, which is a decrease of 7 active cases since last week. Total COVID-related deaths in the county has remained the same since last week at 54. The number of inactive or recovered cases is 2,491. The county also reports 33.52% of local residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination, with 27.76% having received both doses, or series completion.