As fashion retailers, manufacturers and distributors struggle to not just hire employees but retain them, some companies are offering quick fixes like signing bonuses and hourly wage increases. The U.S. Labor Department reported that pay increased by 3.5 percent in the private sector for the year ended in June. That uptick signaled the biggest jump in more than 14 years and some businesses' willingness to adopt new strategies. Under Armour recently upped its hourly wage for retail and distribution employees in the U.S. and Canada to $15 an hour, while CVS Health no longer...