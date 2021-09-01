Eleven arrested in Jackson human trafficking operation
A two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Jackson Police Department, in conjunction with Operation United Front, a 12-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has resulted in the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. This operation was worked in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens.chestercountyindependent.com
