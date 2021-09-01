Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, TN

Eleven arrested in Jackson human trafficking operation

By Kevin Morris
Chester County Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-day joint undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit and Human Trafficking Task Force and the Jackson Police Department, in conjunction with Operation United Front, a 12-state human trafficking operation led by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, has resulted in the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. This operation was worked in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, the Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations, and the Office of 26th District Attorney General Jody Pickens.

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Jackson, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Collierville, TN
City
Drummonds, TN
City
Jackson, TN
City
Milan, TN
City
Linden, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Patterson
Person
Christopher Clark
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Prostitution#Tbi#Operation United Front#General S Office#Restore Corps#Scarlet Rope Project#Ithastostop Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy