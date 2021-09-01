Sip On Delicious Drinks in Style At This Bar That Used to be a Speakeasy

If you’re a history enthusiast, Rhode Island really is the place for you. One of the original 13 colonies, little Rhody has seen America through all of her growing pains and more. The streets and most of the buildings in this tiny state have such a storied past that make even the simplest outing into a true adventure. Like the rest of the country, Rhode Island weathered the prohibition of alcohol from 1920 through 1933, and many citizens were not too happy about that. As a result, many speakeasies sprung up to sneakily serve booze to the masses who just weren’t ready to give up a stiff drink after a long hard day. Today of course, drinking is once more legal and doesn’t need to be hidden, but the remnants of these speakeasies can still be found around the state!

The Charlestown Rathskeller Tavern is one such spot. With humble origins as a speakeasy in the 1930's, the Rathskeller is now a favorite of New England locals who enjoy the ability to have their drinks and take in some entertainment out in the open rather than hidden from the public eye like so many years ago.

The restaurant has a gorgeous hard wood interior as well as a backyard venue area that features performance and backyard games.

With history, events, and games to offer, the Rathskellar truly becomes a one stop shop for a great night out when you realize their menu is also absolutely amazing!

Make sure to check out the specials as the Ratheskeller is always focused on bringing in tasty and exciting seasonal flavors.

And don't forget a cocktail, with its origins as a speakeasy, it's safe to say this tavern knows what they are doing when it comes to a drink!

From sweet drinks to savory, and creative specials as well, you'll always be able to find something you like on the cocktail menu.

Just don't forget to leave room for dessert!

Do you think you’ll be going down to Charlestown for a meal at the Rathskeller soon? Everything sounds so delicious and the history is such a cool draw as well. Make sure to visit the restaurant’s website and check out their Facebook page for more information and fun menu specials!

Address: The Charlestown Rathskeller, 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813, USA