Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Sip On Delicious Drinks in Style At This Bar That Used to be a Speakeasy

By Sara Dager
Posted by 
Only In Rhode Island
Only In Rhode Island
 7 days ago

If you’re a history enthusiast, Rhode Island really is the place for you. One of the original 13 colonies, little Rhody has seen America through all of her growing pains and more. The streets and most of the buildings in this tiny state have such a storied past that make even the simplest outing into a true adventure. Like the rest of the country, Rhode Island weathered the prohibition of alcohol from 1920 through 1933, and many citizens were not too happy about that. As a result, many speakeasies sprung up to sneakily serve booze to the masses who just weren’t ready to give up a stiff drink after a long hard day. Today of course, drinking is once more legal and doesn’t need to be hidden, but the remnants of these speakeasies can still be found around the state!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WElAI_0bjNycEU00
The Charlestown Rathskeller Tavern is one such spot. With humble origins as a speakeasy in the 1930's, the Rathskeller is now a favorite of New England locals who enjoy the ability to have their drinks and take in some entertainment out in the open rather than hidden from the public eye like so many years ago.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDjgf_0bjNycEU00
The restaurant has a gorgeous hard wood interior as well as a backyard venue area that features performance and backyard games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNHgJ_0bjNycEU00
With history, events, and games to offer, the Rathskellar truly becomes a one stop shop for a great night out when you realize their menu is also absolutely amazing!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sqw3r_0bjNycEU00
Make sure to check out the specials as the Ratheskeller is always focused on bringing in tasty and exciting seasonal flavors.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8AQp_0bjNycEU00
And don't forget a cocktail, with its origins as a speakeasy, it's safe to say this tavern knows what they are doing when it comes to a drink!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06InrU_0bjNycEU00
From sweet drinks to savory, and creative specials as well, you'll always be able to find something you like on the cocktail menu.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4KvR_0bjNycEU00
Just don't forget to leave room for dessert!

Do you think you’ll be going down to Charlestown for a meal at the Rathskeller soon? Everything sounds so delicious and the history is such a cool draw as well. Make sure to visit the restaurant’s website and check out their Facebook page for more information and fun menu specials!

Address: The Charlestown Rathskeller, 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Rhode Island

Only In Rhode Island

1K+
Followers
418
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State. We publish one Rhode Island article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speakeasy#Alcohol#Food Drink#Rathskeller#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Providence, RIPosted by
Only In Rhode Island

This Spooky Bar on the Outskirts Of Providence Rhode Island is the Perfect Place to Grab a Drink

Rhode Island is packed with places to get a good drink and absorb some lovely ambiance, especially in the capital city of Providence. There aren’t many that give you that good kind of creepy feeling though. That feeling like you’re drinking somewhere that vampires might also frequent! One spot just on the edge of Providence that is perfect for this is the bar Dusk.
Lancaster, PAPosted by
Sara Melissa Frost

Knock, and Enter an Elegant Speakeasy Inspired Bar in the Heart of Lancaster City, PA

Conway Social Club, Lancaster, PAPhoto by Sara Melissa Frost. There's something so intriguing about bars with a speakeasy atmosphere. During the period of prohibition in the U.S., the usually hidden bars were known as a place where alcoholic beverages were illegally sold. Today, these bars or clubs usually have a distinct style and elegance to them, as well as an element of history.
DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Can You Get Drunk Eating Vodka Sauce?

We've all probably had pasta with vodka sauce growing up, but have you ever thought about how much you'd have to consume before feeling a little buzzed? Evidently, the answer lies not in how much sauce you consume, but in what percentage of the sauce you eat is composed of vodka.
RecipesFrederick News-Post

That's Delicious!

For adults. Roxane has been cooking for friends, family, and clients since she was a teenager. Join Roxane in the kitchen for something new and delicious. See how her love of food and cooking for others creates something that's delicious. View on our Facebook page or our YouTube channel.
RestaurantsTime Out Global

The best speakeasies and secret bars hidden in Montreal right now

The best speakeasy and secret bars hidden in Montreal are the best at serving superb drinks in covert settings. UPDATE, August 2021: With their tight corners and intimate vibes, the best speakesy and secret bars in Montreal hidden from view have had a bit of trouble meeting social distancing measures in the city. That means that several have yet to reopen until more favourable conditions come about, so we've taken stock of the ones open and available right now.
Food & Drinksriverscenemagazine.com

Trick or Drink Bar Crawl Scavenger Hunt

On Saturday, October 9 at 5 p.m. in Laughlin, NV., is the Trick or Drink Bar Crawl. Race with your team down the Laughlin strip, performing funny tasks, searching for items, and recording the fun with pictures!. Theme is Trick or Drink (Halloween), which means your team can dress anyway...
Drinkstodayswomannow.com

Sip-Worthy Drinks

We’ve tried them and love them! Here are some of our top picks of cocktails and mocktails that will light up your summer days and nights. Randi Densford, beverage director at Barn8 of Hermitage Farm refers to the seasonal cocktail above — Gold Dust Woman — as a “boozy cream soda.” It is a mix of Mexican Marigold vodka, Cappelletti Amaro, Woodruff, vanilla bean syrup, a little bit of lemon juice and Peychaud’s bitters. One of the highlights of the drink is the licorice flavor that comes from the Mexican Marigold. The freshness of the drink is partially attributable to the Mexican Marigold and Woodruff that are grown on the property.
Whittier, CAthequakercampus.org

Sip and Snack Series: Lift Coffee

This article is also available in print: Quaker Campus, Volume 19 — Issue 1, dated Aug. 24, 2021, on the Whittier College campus. On the corner of Greenleaf and Bailey lives Lift Coffee, a chill and plant-filled coffee shop. The warm smell of coffee wafts through the store with a plank wall, a tile wall, and a brick wall, which you might think would throw you off, but it adds to the cozy atmosphere. They recently partnered with Mod House Plants, an indoor garden in Riverside, Calif., and you can often find plants occupying the left-hand corner of the shop that are available for purchase.
DrinksPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: Perfectly Load Beer Cooler for Your Next BBQ With Viral Hack

Have you ever walked up to a cooler and desperately dug around for the very last brew of your dreams as you watch ice hit the grass and you feel your ice-digging hand go dumb?. Well, luckily there’s still some summer left to experience that. Whether it’s for a BBQ, a day at the beach, or for some tailgating, a cooler is a must for so many hot and social events.
southsoundbiz.com

MIX Poke Bar and Sip + Spoon Coming to Puyallup

MIX Poke Bar and Sip + Spoon are set to open their second joint venture this fall. The new location will be in Puyallup’s Sunrise Village retail community. This will be the fourth addition to MIX Poke’s growing brand, which began in 2016 with a small store in Bellevue. While adding a food truck to the mix in 2018, it also launched a second store at the Tacoma Mall — its first collaboration with Sip + Spoon.
DrinksReal Simple

The Best—and Worst—Ways to Open a Wine Bottle Without a Corkscrew

We all know at this point that you can't believe everything you see on the Internet. But with the lines between "life hacks" and ill-advised tips from straight-up hacks blurring more every day, it's never been more true. And one of those online searches that have created a barrage of bad shortcuts? How to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew.
Tulsa, OKtulsapeople.com

Sipping on a century

This year, Mecca Coffee Co. is raising a cup to its centennial. The secret to its longevity might be a willingness to both change with the times and hold onto the important things. Mecca originally opened its doors at West Third Street and South Boulder Avenue downtown as a specialty...
Food & Drinksfuncheap.com

Good Times: Live Comedy at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers

Come out for good times and live comedy in the super dope brewery at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers! Grab one of Speakeasy’s legendary brews and laugh along with the best comics in the bay!. We have a super fun lineup this week! We will have guest host Connor Lonsdale, Alan...
California Stateoklahoman.com

Okies can get a taste of California using this recipe for Santa Maria-style barbecue

Labor Day weekend isn't the end of grilling season in these parts. Au contraire, It's the beginning of tailgating season no matter how hot it is outside. Summer acted like it missed the starting gun in 2021 but made up for lost time by turning up the heat all August long. That didn't stop me from leaning into the heat fueled by inspiration from California's Santa Maria Valley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy