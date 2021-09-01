Sip On Delicious Drinks in Style At This Bar That Used to be a Speakeasy
If you’re a history enthusiast, Rhode Island really is the place for you. One of the original 13 colonies, little Rhody has seen America through all of her growing pains and more. The streets and most of the buildings in this tiny state have such a storied past that make even the simplest outing into a true adventure. Like the rest of the country, Rhode Island weathered the prohibition of alcohol from 1920 through 1933, and many citizens were not too happy about that. As a result, many speakeasies sprung up to sneakily serve booze to the masses who just weren’t ready to give up a stiff drink after a long hard day. Today of course, drinking is once more legal and doesn’t need to be hidden, but the remnants of these speakeasies can still be found around the state!
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Do you think you’ll be going down to Charlestown for a meal at the Rathskeller soon? Everything sounds so delicious and the history is such a cool draw as well. Make sure to visit the restaurant’s website and check out their Facebook page for more information and fun menu specials!
Address: The Charlestown Rathskeller, 489A Old Coach Rd, Charlestown, RI 02813, USA
Comments / 0