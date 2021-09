Some people gamble for the thrill of it and don’t care about the odds. Others actually like the idea of beating crazy odds for even crazier pots. However, most of us like to get out of the casino with more than we went in. While casino games are about luck, there can still be an element of strategy, and the first trick is knowing which games give you the best edge. Let’s take a look at some of the games of chance that offer the best odds.