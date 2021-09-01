Jeff Daniels on What Drew Him to the Small-Town Murder of ‘American Rust’

SHOWTIME will premiere the new series American Rust, starring Emmy winner Jeff Daniels and Emmy nominee Maura Tierney, on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Based on Philipp Meyer’s celebrated debut novel, the series is a compelling family drama and a timeless story of wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner by the past. The story of survival and transcendence is told through the eyes of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town full of good people making bad choices. When news of a murder rips through the town, Harris must decide what lengths he is willing to take to protect the son of the woman he loves (Tierney). Also starring are Bill Camp, David Alvarez, Alex Neustaedter, Julia Mayorga, Mark Pellegrino and Rob Yang.