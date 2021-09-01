Cancel
TV Series

Jeremy Piven Says He’s Ready & On Standby for ‘Entourage’ Reboot

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

Jeremy Piven is on deck, waiting for another at-bat to reprisie his role for a potential ‘Entourage’ reboot — which, BTW, would be way different in 2021 … as would his character. We got the HBO vet Tuesday leaving a café in L.A., where we were able to shoot the...

Jeremy Piven
Doug Ellin
Adrian Grenier
