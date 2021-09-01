Jeremy Piven Says He’s Ready & On Standby for ‘Entourage’ Reboot

While premieres present the glamour of Hollywood life, the production process can sometimes be gruelling. Depending on the role, celebs may be required to gain muscle by working their butt off in the gym and eating nutritionist-approved meals, like Chris Hemsworth in "Thor" or Gal Gadot in "Wonder Woman." But sometimes actors' dedication to their craft can go down a more unhealthy route through extreme dieting. Christian Bale consumed a diet of doughnuts and cheeseburgers to gain 43 pounds for "American Hustle," whereas Matthew McConaughey ate nothing but vegetables, egg whites, fish, and tapioca pudding to lose 50 pounds for "Dallas Buyers Club." McConaughey ended up winning a Best Actor Oscar for his role as an HIV/AIDs sufferer, so for some celebs the physical and emotional transformation may be worth it. However, for some actors, like Mila Kunis, who unfortunately did not win any awards for her laborious effort, it was apparently not.