RENTON, Wash. – In close collaboration with state and local public health and government officials, the Seattle Seahawks and Lumen Field announced today that all guests age 12 and older will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to kickoff to attend Seahawks games at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will begin enforcing the new policy starting with the team's home opener on September 19 vs. the Tennessee Titans. In accordance with current Washington state and King County mask mandates, fans and staff will also be required to wear masks at all times except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status.