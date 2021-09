For three consecutive albums, Metallica triumphed by raising the bar on itself musically and aesthetically. Kill ‘Em All set the stage with the first full-blown display of thrash metal tunes and a wild instrumental bass solo. Ride the Lightning upped the ante by combining speed with nuance and technicality, showcasing both Metallica’s first metal ballad “Fade to Black” and their debut full band instrumental “The Call of Ktulu.” Master of Puppets took the group’s songwriting to an even higher and more structurally complex plateau, and contained the even more multi-textured instrumental “Orion.”