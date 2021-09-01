Cancel
Law Enforcement

A former Marine was pulled over for following a truck too closely. Police took nearly $87,000 of his cash.

By Matt Zapotosky
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nevada trooper first told Stephen Lara the highway patrol was educating drivers "about violations they may not realize they're committing," and that he'd been pulled over for following a tanker truck a bit too closely. After some small talk, the trooper admitted an ulterior purpose: stopping the smuggling of illegal drugs, weapons and currency as they crossed the state.

