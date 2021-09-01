Jake Gyllenhaal voices 911 operator in ‘The Guilty’ (2021) trailer

Universal did drop something fresh during its presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday: the first look at Michael Bay’s action movie Ambulance. In the pic, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza Gonzalez, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Garret Dillahunt, two robbers steal an ambulance after their heist goes awry. Mateen plays a working-class guy with a wife and a kid. He desperately need of $231,000 in cash and approaches Gyllenhaal, who plays an old bud involved in crime. Gyllenhaal’s character talks him into a $32 million bank heist. “I’m your brother, I’ll do anything for you, if you do anything for me,” says Gyllenhaal. Great moments from the trailer: Gyllenhaal lets a cop into the bank during the heist, which only complicates things. He’s eventually gunned down by the duo in a garages. Gonzalez arrives to save him. SWAT teams, guys getting thrown through glass, fast cuts, and the rapid rhythm that Bay does best. Gyllenhaal said at the top of the clip, “It’s the kind of movie made for a big old movie theater,” while calling out the AMC Village 7 as his fave venue. Ambulance opens February 18, 2022, Presidents Day weekend.