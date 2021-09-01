Cancel
Jake Gyllenhaal voices 911 operator in ‘The Guilty’ (2021) trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the abstract The Guilty (2021) trailer, viewers hear the voice of Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) as the 911 operator, and the worried people calling him. The only images in the teaser are the words that the characters say written out. Eventually, every word spoken morphs into Gyllenhaal’s face. Netflix released the trailer to the film Aug. 29.

