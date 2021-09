Lizzo is calling out the greats of each genre, but Madonna's fans weren't so thrilled to see whom the "Truth Hurts" singer crowned the "Queen of Pop." On Sunday (Aug. 29), the Grammy-winning pop superstar started singing the praises of Usher, whom she called the "king of r&b," and more artists who lead the most popular genres. She hailed Michael Jackson (on his birthday, no less) as the King of Pop and his sister Janet Jackson as the queen, but she was met with uproar in the replies.