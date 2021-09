These Dutch Bros drinks are being launched by the brand just ahead of the autumn season to provide patrons of the drive-thru coffee brand with a way to celebrate the arrival of cooler temperatures. The drinks come in the form of the all-new Cinnamon Swirl Oat Milk Latte alongside the returning Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée, which have both arrived as of September 1. The drinks make use of a series of premium ingredients and can be enjoyed in different ways to suit patron preferences.