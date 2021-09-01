Cancel
Universal Technical Institute Expands Welding Program to NASCAR Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) is pleased to announce the expansion of its Welding Technology Training Program to its Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). This represents the eighth welding program that UTI has launched across its campus network and follows the successful fiscal 2021 rollouts of the program at its Bloomfield, N.J. and Lisle, Ill. campuses. UTI is also planning to launch its ninth welding program later in fiscal 2022.

