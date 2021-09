Over the past five years a general decline in U.S. workforce productivity has been noted. Just like there are many possible factors that contribute to this, there are also near-countless ways to remedy it. Apart from engaging in personal wellness and team-building exercises, rewarding performance, and optimizing timekeeping, there is another way to increase productivity: Drinking more tea both at work and at home can give overall productivity a very welcome shove in the right direction. Although the caffeine found in some teas is known to help you feel more alert, there are a number of other ways in which tea can help boost your productivity at work.