Pinellas County Tax Collector Helping To Keep Local Families Together

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL – Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas and his offices are teaming up with local nonprofit, Suncoast Voices for Children, throughout September to help keep families together.

While Pinellas County has many wonderful attributes, one statistic is particularly startling – it’s now one of two counties with the highest number of children in foster care throughout Florida – along with neighboring Pasco County.

This month, Pinellas Tax Collector Offices are raising funds and collecting donations to help Suncoast Voices for Children continue to fulfill their mission of helping local children stay with close family members in times of turmoil instead of being placed in foster care – while also attempting to help the affected children maintain a “normal” childhood.

Located inside the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Protection Division, they work closely with the agency to support families who have taken in nieces, nephews, and grandchildren to prevent them from going into foster care. The organization accomplishes this in a variety of ways including providing critical supplies to family members and funding for activities, hobbies, and skill development.

Since 2004, Suncoast Voices for Children has raised over 2.5 million dollars for local families and children.

Customers visiting a tax collector’s office during September can support the cause during their appointment by bringing in an item to donate or by giving a monetary donation at www.suncoastvoices.org.

The offices will be accepting donations of diapers, baby wipes, infant formula (Enfamil brand), and school supplies (backpacks, notebooks, pens, pencils, etc.). Tax collector customers who choose to give a monetary donation in an office will be offered a keychain for a one-time donation and a backpack if they sign up as a recurring donor.

All donations will be used to support local families who have taken in a child relative in need.

“Much like Suncoast Voices for Children, our team is community-focused and service-oriented,” said Thomas. “That’s why partnering with them was so appealing to our organization. Not only does Suncoast Voices for Children help keep children with family members, but the program also allows siblings to remain together. We are all very excited to do our part this month to help the children of Pinellas.”

If you would like to donate diapers, wipes, or any of the other items listed above and do not have an appointment this month, you may drop them off at your local tax collector’s office. To make a monetary donation now or for more info about Suncoast Voices for Children, visit www.suncoastvoices.org.

