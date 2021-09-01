Couple behind vegan pop-up Happy Seed bringing La Semilla to Reynoldstown

The first renderings have been released of the food hall coming to West End mixed-use development Lee and White. Originally planned as new construction, Lee and White’s food hall will now be located in the pre-existing Building 1020 and comprise 28,000 square feet. The building will offer a mix of full-service restaurants, including the second location of Lake & Oak announced in May; fast-casual dining options; and 13 food stalls. A large central bar will be located at the front of the building and will open to a Beltline-facing, 24-foot outdoor patio.