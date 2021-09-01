Couple behind vegan pop-up Happy Seed bringing La Semilla to Reynoldstown
The couple behind popular vegan pop-up Happy Seed is slated to open a plant-based brick-and-mortar concept next year. Set to open in spring 2022 at 780 Memorial Drive SE in the Modera Reynoldstown building, La Semilla will offer several popular dishes from the Happy Seed menu, as well as “reimagined Latin American dishes that highlight locally-grown ingredients and the endless possibilities of plant-based cuisine” and a “thoughtfully crafted beverage program,” according to a press release.www.ajc.com
