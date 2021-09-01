Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Couple behind vegan pop-up Happy Seed bringing La Semilla to Reynoldstown

By Yvonne Zusel
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The couple behind popular vegan pop-up Happy Seed is slated to open a plant-based brick-and-mortar concept next year. Set to open in spring 2022 at 780 Memorial Drive SE in the Modera Reynoldstown building, La Semilla will offer several popular dishes from the Happy Seed menu, as well as “reimagined Latin American dishes that highlight locally-grown ingredients and the endless possibilities of plant-based cuisine” and a “thoughtfully crafted beverage program,” according to a press release.

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan Food#Atlanta Beltline#Restaurants#Real Estate#Food Drink#Happy Seed#Latin American#Exploreintown Atlanta#Eastern#Envegan#Buildout#Srs Real Estate Partners#Exploremore#Atldiningnews#Twitter#Ajcdining#Instagram#Ajc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Get a peek at the new food hall coming to Lee and White in West End

The first renderings have been released of the food hall coming to West End mixed-use development Lee and White. Originally planned as new construction, Lee and White’s food hall will now be located in the pre-existing Building 1020 and comprise 28,000 square feet. The building will offer a mix of full-service restaurants, including the second location of Lake & Oak announced in May; fast-casual dining options; and 13 food stalls. A large central bar will be located at the front of the building and will open to a Beltline-facing, 24-foot outdoor patio.
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Control bean beetles early

Q: For the first time in 20 years of gardening, I’ve been invaded by Mexican bean beetles. They stripped my bean plants, then the squash plants, then cucumbers, and then the sunflowers. How can I prevent them next year? Jim Handy, email. A: There is no way to prevent them....

Comments / 0

Community Policy