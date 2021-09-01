Cancel
The War on Terror—in Afghanistan and Elsewhere—Is Far from Over, Biden Says

By Jacqueline Feldscher
GovExec.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are no more American troops on the ground in Afghanistan, but that doesn’t mean the war there is over. Even though the war in Afghanistan formally ended on Monday, President Joe Biden committed to continue counterterrorism operations inside the country using capabilities based beyond its borders. “We will maintain...

