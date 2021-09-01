Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

DaBaby Meets With 9 HIV Awareness Organizations

By Autumn Hawkins
hot969boston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaBaby is on an “apology tour” of sorts; he met with some HIV organizations to apologize for the homophobic remarks he made in July during his performance in Miami at the Rolling Loud Festival. According to a press release per CNN, the “Suge” rapper met with Black leaders from nine...

hot969boston.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dababy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Apologies#Black People#Glaad#Dababy Meets#Cnn#Lgbtq#The Black Aids Institute#Glaad#Nmac#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Societypoz.com

Black HIV Advocates Meet DaBaby: “Call Him in Instead of Calling Him Out”

Today, Black leaders from nine HIV organizations across the U.S. announced they held a virtual, private meeting with artist Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk to discuss HIV facts and share personal stories of living and thriving with HIV. The leaders called for a meeting with the artist in an open letter on August 4 to which DaBaby affirmatively responded. The organizations provide HIV education and direct services to people most impacted by HIV/AIDS, especially Black heterosexual men and women and LGBTQ communities across the southern United States, which account for the majority of new HIV cases. Last week, GLAAD also released findings from the 2021 State of HIV Stigma Study, funded by the Gilead COMPASS (COMmitment to Partnership in Addressing HIV/AIDS in Southern States) Initiative® which found only 42% of Americans know that people living with HIV cannot transmit the virus while on proper treatment.
CelebritiesFox47News

'DaBaby' meets with HIV, gay activists following hurtful remarks

"DeBaby" met with Black leaders from nine HIV organizations. The meeting follows insulting comments the rapper made during a performance in Miami. In a joint statement, leaders from the groups that included GLAAD and Black AIDS Institute said they had a discussion with Jonathan “DaBaby” Kirk and shared personal stories about people who live with HIV.
CelebritiesBillboard

DaBaby 'Eagerly Participated' In Educational Meeting With GLAAD and HIV Activists

In a press release Tuesday (Aug. 31), GLAAD revealed that DaBaby was in attendance for a conversation with GLAAD, the Black AIDS Institute, Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative Coordinating Centers, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Positive Women’s Network-USA, Prevention Access Campaign (U=U), the Southern AIDS Coalition, and Transinclusive Group, as well as "a faith and HIV advisor" to discuss the reality of living with HIV and AIDS.
CelebritiesABC News

DaBaby meets with HIV advocates amid backlash over anti-LGBTQ remarks

DaBaby apologized for anti-LGBTQ remarks about people with HIV during a meeting with GLAAD and Black HIV advocates from various organizations Tuesday morning, according to a joint statement released by the groups in attendance. The meeting, which took place virtually, came nearly a month after dozens of organizations reached out...
SocietyPosted by
Vibe

DaBaby Meets With HIV Advocacy Groups Following Homophobic Comments

DaBaby has taken the next step toward making amends for his past inflammatory comments regarding HIV and the LGBTQ+ community by meeting with various advocates in an effort to educate himself on the virus and its impact on the community. On Wednesday (Aug. 25), the rapper was addressed by a consortium of groups during the virtual meeting, which included representatives from Black AIDS Institute, Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative Coordinating Centers, GLAAD, National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Positive Women’s Network-USA, Prevention Access Campaign (U=U), the Southern AIDS Coalition, and Transinclusive Group. The gathering occurred following GLAAD’s open letter...
Entertainmenthotradiomaine.com

(News) DaBaby Meets With HIV Organizations After Rolling Loud Comments

DaBaby is trying to do penance after his homophobic words at Rolling Loud Miami. According to Billboard, he attended a meeting with GLAAD and nine HIV-focused organizations. According to a press release issued by GLAAD, DaBaby was “genuinely engaged” with the organizations, and he “apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV, and received our personal stories and the truth about HIV and its impact on Black and LGBTQ communities with deep respect.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Loudon County, TNNews-Herald.net

COVID claims local pastor

Loudon County lost a dedicated pastor who had an impact on the community and his congregation at New Providence Baptist Church. The Rev. Mark Caldwell, 59, died Thursday from complications associated with COVID-19. “Our pastor, Preacher Mark Caldwell, passed away this evening around 6:30 p.m. from this life to his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy