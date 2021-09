Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka today announced he’s stepping down as Leader. In a statement, Gazelka says “five years ago, under bittersweet conditions, I was honored to be elected leader of the Senate Republican Caucus. I have those same bittersweet feelings today as I announce my intention to step aside.” Gazelka says leading the caucus has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his life. Gazelka says he plans to be a part of the future success of the party, but he looks forward to letting someone else take over serving as leader while he pursues the next chapter in his political life.