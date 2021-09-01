Baseball Is Life: What If We Just… Opened the Gates at GAPB?

If you ask 10 Cincinnati Reds fans what the biggest problem with the team has been in 2021 you will probably get a few different answers. Many will focus on third base. The others will probably mention the bullpen. With the bullpen issues, it’s not like the organization hasn’t tried to fix it. One can argue they didn’t try hard enough during the season – waiting until the trade deadline to bring in outside help, for example. But the team has used 29 pitchers out of the bullpen this season (and three position players on top of that). One guy that they haven’t tried is 25-year-old Dauri Moreta.