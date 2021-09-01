Baseball Is Life: What If We Just… Opened the Gates at GAPB?
“I want to go in the stadium,” said my nephew. We were standing on the campus of the University of Florida. Now my direct experience with stadiums– Notre Dame, Great American Ballpark, Riverbend, Riverfront, Ohio– strongly suggested that one simply does not just walk in. In fact, it’s a good way to get kicked out of them. In fact, I’d experienced exactly this. And the 17-year-old at my left hand did not need to know that part of it, but it did not seem the best introduction to his dream school.www.redlegnation.com
Comments / 0