Drunk Driver Toppled Power Pole with Stolen Van, Ending High-Speed Pursuit

A man who allegedly toppled a power pole after leading police on a high-speed chase is now facing charges in two counties. Court documents say 42-year-old Kevin Charles Haugh, of Shakopee, stole the van from New Ulm Bus Lines used in the rural Nicollet County pursuit last week. Officers caught up with Haugh on Nicollet County Rd 15 and attempted to stop the van, but Haugh led sheriff’s deputies on a chase that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. Police say he smelled of alcohol and couldn’t keep his balance. Court documents say Haugh reported he’d been discharged from the Brown County Detox Center the previous day after he’d had a blood-alcohol concentration of .50. Haugh was charged Friday in Nicollet County Court with felony fleeing a police officer. He also faces a number of misdemeanor charges, including driving after cancellation, obstructing the legal process, DWI, reckless driving, and more. Haugh was also charged Monday in Brown County with auto theft and 3rd-degree burglary, both felonies.